Smoke returns: Tony Stewart plans to race on Indy road course

INDIANAPOLIS — Smoke is hoping to kiss the bricks one more time.

NASCAR Hall of Famer driver Tony Stewart announced plans Wednesday to drive in the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee will headline the race held on the 14-turn, 2.44-mile road course.

The 48-year-old Indiana native has competed in 18 Brickyard 400s, five Indianapolis 500s and four IROC Series races at the famed track. He is a two-time Brickyard 400 winner (2005, 2007) and a member of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame. He retired from full-time NASCAR racing after the 2016 season.

"Everyone knows what Indy means to me, so I can't think of a better place to race on Fourth of July weekend," said Stewart, who grew up 45 minutes from Indy. "The date is already circled on my calendar."

Stewart has eight road-course wins in the Cup Series, trailing only Jeff Gordon, and notched his 49th and final career victory in 2016 at Sonoma Raceway in California.