Soccer results from Saturday

SOCCER
High school girls
Illini Prairie all-star team
AREA PLAYERS ONLY
FIRST TEAM
Abby Eckhoff (Central Catholic), Maggie Ames (Central Catholic), Sammie Shanks (Central Catholic), Sophia Dappen (Central Catholic), Ida Neumann (Olympia), Jacqueline Springer (Olympia)
SECOND TEAM
Madalyn Yaklich (Central Catholic), Keastin Hadley (Central Catholic), Anna Morris (Central Catholic), Stephanie Gump (Central Catholic), Erin Turner (Olympia), Andria Ewalt (Olympia), Tarah Hilt (Olympia)
HONORABLE MENTION
Kaylie Eckhoff (Central Catholic), Ellie Slaughter (Central Catholic)
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
