Softball from Sunday

SOFTBALL
College World Series
At Oklahoma City
Saturday's results
Oklahoma 8, Georgia 0
Florida State 4, Arizona 3
Oklahoma 10, UCLA 3
Florida State 4, Oklahoma State 2
Sunday's games
Oklahoma 6, James Madison 3
Florida State 2, Alabama 0
James Madison vs. Oklahoma, late
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
