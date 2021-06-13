South Africa's Higgo wins Palmetto Championship at Congaree

Garrick Higgo won the Palmetto Championship at Congaree for his first PGA Tour victory Sunday when leader Chesson Hadley blew a two-shot lead with bogeys on his final three holes at Ridgeland, S.C.

The 22-year-old South African shot a 3-under 68 and finished at 11 under in his second career tour event. Get ready to see more of him. The victory, along with $1,314,000, gives him PGA Tour status through the 2023 season.

"It's amazing," Higgo said. "I just stayed patient all week."

It was a heartbreaking finish for Hadley, seemingly in control at 13 under with three holes to play. But he drove into a waste area on the 16th and could not get up and down after missing the 17th and 18th greens to give away victory.

"I can only imagine what it looked like on TV because it looked freaking awful from my view," Hadley said. "I mean, I could barely keep it on the planet."

Hadley finished with a 75 after opening 65-66-68. He fell into a six-way tie for second at 10 under with England's Tyrrell Hatton (68), Doc Redman (67), Hudson Swaford (66), Bo Van Pelt (68) and Jhonattan Vegas (67).

After an even par front-nine, Higgo had an eagle on the par-5 12th and birdie on the 14th to get to 11 under — two shots in back of Hadley.

Higgo also saved par from 10 feet away on the 71st hole after missing the fairway with his first two shots.

When Higgo tapped in for par on the 18th, he headed off to wait for a potential playoff. Turns out, he didn't need the extra reps as Hadley missed a 10-footer for par to fall to give the rising young player his first signature win.

Van Pelt made birdie on the 15th to get to 12 under, then gave it right back with a bogey on No. 16.

The tournament at Congaree filled in for the RBC Canadian Open, which was canceled for a second straight year due to COVID-19.

Kelly defends title: Jerry Kelly successfully defended his title in his hometown American Insurance Championship, closing with a 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory over Fred Couples and Miguel Angel Jimenez at Madison, Wis.

The 54-year-old Kelly finished at 14-under 202 at University Ridge for his eighth PGA Tour Champions victory.

"Can't get any better than this," Kelly said. "After doubling the 18th hole yesterday and bogeying the first hole, I was reeling a little bit. ... It means so much for me to win around here, and now twice, I'm over the moon."

Couples bogeyed the par-5 18th for a 68. The 61-year-old Couples won the 2017 tournament for the last of his 13 senior titles.

"Hit a good shot. 18, I've been there before, I don't mind driving it over there," Couples said. "Then I chose to be long coming back this way. I knew I wasn't going to get it close and it just came out hot and rolled through the green. I thought I was putting and then chipped it strong and pushed the putt and that was it."

Jimenez, the leader after each of the first two rounds, shot a 69. Jim Furyk (68) and Retief Goosen (68) tied for fourth at 12 under.

Tournament host Steve Stricker tied for seventh at 9 under after a 65. The U.S. Ryder Cup captain, like Kelly, grew up and lives in Madison.

