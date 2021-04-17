 Skip to main content
South Dakota St. ends North Dakota St.'s 32-game home streak
MISSOURI VALLEY

South Dakota St. ends North Dakota St.'s 32-game home streak

Mark Gronowski passed for 149 yards and ran for 126 yards to help South Dakota State beat North Dakota State 27-17 on Saturday, ending the Bison's 32-home game winning streak and nine-year streak with at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.

The No. 4 Jackrabbits (5-1, 5-1) clinched the conference's automatic qualifier for the FCS playoffs in the 17th annual Dakota Marker game, which was originally scheduled for April 3, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The last home loss for the No. 2 Bison (6-2, 5-2) came against James Madison 27-17 on Dec. 16, 2016, in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs.

Their streak ended as the fourth-longest home winning streak in FCS history behind Georgia Southern (39, 38) and Eastern Kentucky (34).

Gronowski's 55-yard scramble with five minutes to go put the Jackrabbits in the red zone prior to Isaiah Davis' 4-yard TD run that made it 27-17 with 2:50 left.

Michael Griffin II intercepted Cam Miller's pass with a minute left to secure the win for South Dakota State.

Davis ran 16 times for 84 yards and a score, and Pierre Strong carried 11 times for 95 yards and a touchdown. The Jackrabbits outrushed the Bison 305-97.

Miller passed for 149 yards and ran for two touchdowns for North Dakota State. Miller replaced starter Zeb Noland at quarterback after the Bison's first drive, a three-and-out.

Southern Illinois 55, SE Louisiana 48: No. 17 Southern Illinois did what it needed to do. Now comes the waiting, which as Tom Petty once sang, is the hardest part.

Rolling up a school-record 807 yards of total offense, the Salukis closed the regular season with a 55-48 non-conference win over 15th-ranked Southeastern Louisiana at Saluki Stadium.

SIU (5-3) now waits for the Sunday morning announcement of the 16-team FCS playoff field.

Only six at-large berths are available, which could make it difficult for the Salukis, but they also boast four wins over Top 25 teams, including a 38-14 thumping Feb. 27 of then-No. 1 North Dakota State.

SIU moved the ball as it pleased against the Lions (4-3). Stone Labanowitz threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns on 20 of 24 accuracy. Avante Cox (8 catches, 127 yards) and Landon Lenoir (7-128) each cracked the 100-yard mark.

So did running backs Justin Strong (16 carries, 159 yards) and Javon Williams (24-145). Each tallied two scores, and Williams also tossed a 56-yard scoring strike to Jacob Garrett with 1:38 left in the third quarter that gave the Salukis the lead for good at 48-41.

Strong added a 9-yard touchdown run with 7:53 remaining in the game for a 55-41 advantage.

SLU pulled within a score when Cole Kelley flipped a 15-yard touchdown strike to Tim Wilson with 5:08 left, but the Lions never saw the ball again.

SIU melted the remaining time with a punishing ground game as Strong and Williams ate up 70 yards on 11 plays. Williams pounded out an 11-yard run to the 5 to move the chains and seal the game.

Kelley proved to be as good as advertised. The one-time starter at Arkansas before transferring to the FCS level, Kelley hit on 34 of 42 passes for 418 yards while rushing for three touchdowns.

Mark Gronowski

Gronowski
