5 Questions with: Kristen Gillespie, Illinois State University women's basketball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

By Kevin Barlow

Name: Kristen Gillespie

Position: Illinois State University women's basketball coach

What kind of work are you able to do during this shelter-in-place to prepare for next season?

We have been able to do much pretty much everything besides post-season workouts and on/off campus recruiting. We have been spending a lot of time on the phones recruiting. We recently finished our 2021 class and are now focusing on the 22s and 23s. We have been able to review and evaluate this past season and have started talking about what we want to implement next season. Our staff has definitely taken advantage of all the virtual coaching clinics that have been occurring since the shelter-in-place order.

How much are you able to keep in contact with players?