5 Questions with: Kristen Gillespie, Illinois State University women's basketball coach

By Kevin Barlow
Name: Kristen Gillespie
Position: Illinois State University women's basketball coach
What kind of work are you able to do during this shelter-in-place to prepare for next season?
We have been able to do much pretty much everything besides post-season workouts and on/off campus recruiting. We have been spending a lot of time on the phones recruiting. We recently finished our 2021 class and are now focusing on the 22s and 23s. We have been able to review and evaluate this past season and have started talking about what we want to implement next season. Our staff has definitely taken advantage of all the virtual coaching clinics that have been occurring since the shelter-in-place order.
How much are you able to keep in contact with players?
We are in constant contact with our players and they all are working extremely hard. Our main focus was academics during March and April. Our players did an exceptional job in their online course work. We set a new program GPA record. We have now shifted our focus to their skill development. Our players are fully aware that our success next season will be based on what each one of them does in the next three months. They are a highly motivated group and they are doing a great job of holding each other accountable.
How is recruiting affected by shelter-in-place?
Recruiting has definitely been impacted these past few months. We have been working the phones hard to continue to build relationships with our recruits and their families. We were looking forward to evaluating the younger recruits in person but are watching game footage online instead. I am so thankful our staff has done such a great job with wrapping up our 2021 class.
What kind of long-term effect will this have on the sport?
It’s hard to say. I think it will be interesting to see what happens with fall sports. Until there is a vaccine there we will be a constant uncertainty looming over the future of athletics.
What message would you like to send to ISU fans and students?
I would like to first thank them for all their support this past season. Please know that our players and staff are working harder than ever to make sure we are doing everything we can to put ourselves in a position to have a great season next year. We can’t wait to be back in Redbird playing in front of you all!
