6th Annual Snyder Shriner 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, Oct. 17

Tentac Building, Bloomington

Photos by Carlos T. Miranda

Local REALTORS and businesses once again teamed up with the community and by creatively following COVID guidelines, were able to hold the a live event! Race organizer Tracy Haas Riley kept the runners engaged and entertained and ensured the race went off without a hitch.

Instead of all the runners/walkers starting at the same, there was a wave race with a staggered start line. ALL participants that complete the event received a medal and the top finishers received certificates from the Shiners.

Speaking of Shriners, they were on hand with their calliope music and their tiny cars. Dave Musick wonderfully performed the National Anthem and patient ambassador Connor Wright gave a moving talk on why Shriners Hospitals for Children is such a wonderful organization. These hospitals provide pediatric health care to help children with congenital disorders, orthopedic challenges including spinal cord injuries, spina bifida, cerebral palsy and cleft lip.

