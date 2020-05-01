7 photos of VIP Celebration of Marcfirst

Thursday, Feb. 27
CM Promotions, Bloomington
Photos by Carlos T. Miranda
There was lots of excitement in the air at CM Promotions beautiful new office as guests gathered for a surprise announcement from Marcfirst. Marcfirst board member and CM Promotions president Connie Mandula hosted the gathering so guests could hear firsthand about the plan to expand and relocate Marcfirsts pediatric therapy program
Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy — formerly called SPICE — will move to 4,700 square feet on the lower level of Advocate BroMenn Medical Office Center I. The move is slated for summer. The program served 500 children in 2019 and that number is expected to grow to 700.
