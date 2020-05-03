7 photos of Wine and Wishes event March 13 in Bloomington
Wishbone Canine Rescue

Friday, March 13

DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington

Photos by Thom Rakestraw

It was all about the dogs on Friday night as guests gathered to support our homeless canine friends…and meet Dr. Jeff of “Rocky Mountain Vet” fame. The walls were lined with fantastic silent auction baskets.

The live auction drew some heated bidding, with one of the biggest dollar volume items being a behind-the-scenes visit during the filming of “Dr Jeff: The Rocky Mountain Vet” in Colorado. Other live auction items included a South African Photo Safari Trip, Medici and Baxter’s Dinners and custom-imprinted ukuleles.

The Fund-A-Need portion of the night raised more than $20,000 which will be used to help provide flooring for the new Wishbone facility on Rhodes Lane.

