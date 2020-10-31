Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary Halloween Happy Hour
Friday, Oct. 30
Rob Dob’s Restaurant & Bar, Bloomington
Photos by Carlos T. Miranda
It was a spooktacular evening as Sunrise Rotarians donned their favorite Halloween gear to enjoy some spirits at Rob Dob’s. Sandy and Danny from Grease mingled with witches and minions and so many more colorful and creepy characters.
October is always an important month for Rotary as they celebrated World Polio Day on Oct. 24 Rotary is a non-political and non-religious organization where people gather together to share ideas, join leaders and take action to create lasting change.
