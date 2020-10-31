 Skip to main content
Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary Halloween Happy Hour
Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary Halloween Happy Hour

Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary Halloween Happy Hour

Friday, Oct. 30

Rob Dob’s Restaurant & Bar, Bloomington

Photos by Carlos T. Miranda

It was a spooktacular evening as Sunrise Rotarians donned their favorite Halloween gear to enjoy some spirits at Rob Dob’s. Sandy and Danny from Grease mingled with witches and minions and so many more colorful and creepy characters.

October is always an important month for Rotary as they celebrated World Polio Day on Oct. 24 Rotary is a non-political and non-religious organization where people gather together to share ideas, join leaders and take action to create lasting change.

