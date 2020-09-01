Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal Fundraiser

Benefit cabaret show by Style in Stereo
Saturday, Aug. 22
RobDob’s Restaurant & Bar, Bloomington
Photos by Carlos T. Miranda
Style in Stereo took the stage at RobDob's in a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club, These talented musicians and singers performed crowd favorites while guests dined on delicious RobDob’s food. RobDob's generously donated 10% of their all-day sales to this fantastic cause.
Funds raised will help support the Boys & Girls Club full-day program, which opened Monday, Aug. 24,following announcements by Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 that they are shifting to remote learning for the start of the fall semester.
