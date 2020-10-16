Breast cancer treatments during COVID: 'lonely' but necessary

Jordan said "Cancer patients are used to living in a world where they have to be cognizant of the fact that their immune system is compromised and they have a higher risk of contracting an infection. They are used to watching for germs, staying away from people who are sick and wearing masks. They are more than thankful that they can get their cancer treated."

"For the most part, patients have been understanding," Easton said. "They...appreciate the efforts we take to keep them safe and healthy."

Kumar said "We want our patients to trust us and know they are safe when they come to this facility." But patients and family members also need to take responsibility in their daily lives, maintaining their physical and mental health, wearing masks and limiting contact with people outside their household, doctors said.

"It is family members who may carry the virus to the patient," Esparaz said. Family members who won't socially distance or wear masks are asked to keep in touch with patients by phone, he said.

Kennell was in "exceptional" health when found a lump on the left side of her left breast during a breast self-exam in late February 2020. She had no family history of breast cancer, was not overweight and had breastfed her three children.

"I was in shock," she said.