Breast cancer treatments during COVID: 'lonely' but necessary

EUREKA — Lynn Kennell knows what it's like to be diagnosed and treated for breast cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The COVID thing made my experience more isolating," the 66-year-old rural Eureka resident said. "That made it a more lonely time."
But Kennell appreciated precautions that health care facilities took during her treatments, including limiting visitors, and was thankful for the support of immediate family and letters and phone calls from relatives and friends who couldn't visit in person.
"It was extremely scary, knowing I was very vulnerable once chemo began," Kennell admitted. "I was high risk because of my age and diagnosis (breast cancer). It was a good thing there were fewer people around. I had to go through it, even though sometimes I had to do it by myself."
Kennell was not the only Central Illinois woman battling breast cancer and COVID at the same time.
Knowing that cancer treatments needed to continue amid the pandemic, Central Illinois treatment centers have tried to reduce the risk of COVID spread by enacting restrictions. Generally speaking, they are:
- No support people with patients, including during chemotherapy, except for new patient consultations with a physician or nurse-practitioner, when one support person is allowed. Exceptions may be if a patient is debilitated and needs assistance.
- Mask wearing, temperature checks and COVID screening for patients, visitors and staff.
- Seats spread out so patients are at least six feet from each other.
"We didn't want extra people in there (the infusion area) to increase the risk," said Nancy Donini, director of nursing with Illinois CancerCare in Bloomington.
"People have been very understanding," said Dr. Benjamin Esparaz, medical oncologist with Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois in Decatur. "Patients and family members realize that they could be asymptomatic carriers and also don't want to be exposed themselves."
Still, medical providers realized it was important for patients to have support during their new patient consultation.
"We understand and can sympathize with the stress these changes may have caused, especially to our newly diagnosed patients...," said Sarah Whelan, office coordinator with Mid-Illinois Hematology and Oncology Associates in Normal. "We understand having a loved one present during the treatment itself is a comfort to some and makes the process easier or more tolerable. We also understand that another pair of ears is truly helpful when patients are visiting (with their doctor or nurse practitioner) where lots of information is given, so that is why we allowed a guest to those appointments."
"When you're given a diagnosis of cancer, your whole world stops in its tracks," said Valerie Jordan, director of oncology services at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.
"You have a lot of questions and it's important to have that support person with you while you are having that difficult discussion," said Jamie Easton, clinic director for practice management with Sara Bush Lincoln Health System in Mattoon.
The steps taken have helped to decrease anxiety among patients, said Dr. Pankaj Kumar, Illinois CancerCare medical oncologist and hematologist.
"At the beginning, some patients were afraid they would catch COVID from medical facilities," Kumar said. The fear was greater among patients needing chemotherapy, knowing that weakens their immune system.
"The patients have calmed down a lot," Kumar said. "They have accepted this new reality."
Jordan said "Cancer patients are used to living in a world where they have to be cognizant of the fact that their immune system is compromised and they have a higher risk of contracting an infection. They are used to watching for germs, staying away from people who are sick and wearing masks. They are more than thankful that they can get their cancer treated."
"For the most part, patients have been understanding," Easton said. "They...appreciate the efforts we take to keep them safe and healthy."
Kumar said "We want our patients to trust us and know they are safe when they come to this facility." But patients and family members also need to take responsibility in their daily lives, maintaining their physical and mental health, wearing masks and limiting contact with people outside their household, doctors said.
"It is family members who may carry the virus to the patient," Esparaz said. Family members who won't socially distance or wear masks are asked to keep in touch with patients by phone, he said.
Kennell was in "exceptional" health when found a lump on the left side of her left breast during a breast self-exam in late February 2020. She had no family history of breast cancer, was not overweight and had breastfed her three children.
"I was in shock," she said.
While she had performed monthly breast self exams, she admitted that she hadn't had a mammogram in ten years.
"Retrospectively, I knew I was wrong to not have them," she said.
She met with her primary care provider on March 16 and got a mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy, which confirmed what Kennell suspected — she had breast cancer.
Several tests followed. During this testing period, because of COVID, she met with Kumar and his nurse practitioner by Zoom or phone call. Her first in-person meeting with him was when she began chemotherapy at Carle Eureka Hospital in Eureka on April 29.
In addition, while her husband, Tom, or a sister-in-law drove her to the appointments and to subsequent chemotherapy, because of COVID, they couldn't come inside with her.
"It was a little lonely, a little scary," she admitted. "But I feel as though the precautions were essential. I was thankful that they were that strict about it."
Kennell had weekly Taxol chemotherapy for 12 weeks then Adriamycin and Cytoxan chemo every other week for eight weeks, concluding Sept. 2. Side effects included loss of hair, fatigue, headaches and muscle aches. She also had four doses of Neulasta to stimulate her bone marrow to produce white blood cells. Side effects from that were bone pain, fatigue and anemia.
When she met with Dr. Katherine Widerborg, her surgeon, Tom joined her.
The surgery was Sept. 22 at Eastland Medical Plaza SurgiCenter in Bloomington. She had a lumpectomy, including removal of two lymph nodes that had tested positive.
"Everything has come back and showed no evidence of cancer," Kennell said. "For me, it's a miracle."
Kennell met with a radiation oncologist on Oct. 16 to develop a radiation plan. "I need six weeks of radiation because I had a lumpectomy" rather than removal of her entire breast, she said.
"My recovery has been outstanding," Kennell said. "I feel great. My energy is returning. It's amazing how the body recovers. But I couldn't have done it without the support and prayers of family and friends."
"I missed receiving and giving hugs," she said. "But phone calls, cards and letters helped a lot."
"I feel like a person who has been given a new life," she said. "I plan to live it to the fullest."
