Brews for the Zoo -- Destihl

The final beer in a four-part collection was released to eager beer (and zoo) lovers. The tiger-themed Here Kitty Kitty is a crisp and smooth lager brewed with corn and frosted flakes cereal. This refreshing brew features mellow maltiness and a light, clean finish with low-bitterness.This limited release was available at both DESTIHL locations. A portion of proceeds go to the Miller Park Zoological Society.