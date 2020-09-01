 Skip to main content
Brews for the Zoo -- Destihl
Brews for the Zoo -- Destihl

Official Beer Launch

Friday, Aug. 21

Destihl Brewery, Normal

Photos by Carlos T. Miranda

The final beer in a four-part collection was released to eager beer (and zoo) lovers. The tiger-themed Here Kitty Kitty is a crisp and smooth lager brewed with corn and frosted flakes cereal. This refreshing brew features mellow maltiness and a light, clean finish with low-bitterness.This limited release was available at both DESTIHL locations. A portion of proceeds go to the Miller Park Zoological Society.

