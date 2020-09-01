Brews for the Zoo -- Lil Beaver

Miller Park Zoological Society
Tallulah Beer Launch
Friday, Aug. 14
Lil Beaver, Bloomington
Photos by Carlos T. Miranda
It was perfect beer drinking weather as Lil Beaver Brewery launched the third in beer in a four-beer collection with proceeds benefitting Miller Park Zoo and their conservation efforts. Patrons were really enjoying Tallulah, named after one of the North American River otters at Miller Park Zoo. Tallulah is a honey blonde ale brewed with local honey, plums, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries.
