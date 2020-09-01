 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brews for the Zoo -- Lil Beaver
0 comments

Brews for the Zoo -- Lil Beaver

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Miller Park Zoological Society

Tallulah Beer Launch

Friday, Aug. 14

Lil Beaver, Bloomington

Photos by Carlos T. Miranda

It was perfect beer drinking weather as Lil Beaver Brewery launched the third in beer in a four-beer collection with proceeds benefitting Miller Park Zoo and their conservation efforts. Patrons were really enjoying Tallulah, named after one of the North American River otters at Miller Park Zoo. Tallulah is a honey blonde ale brewed with local honey, plums, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

JFK Memories: Bob Fallstrom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News