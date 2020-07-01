Business Barometer

Frontier Airlines begins COVID rules
BLOOMINGTON — Frontier Airlines is beginning COVID-19 procedures for its passengers and crews. Passengers and crew will have their temperatures taken; anyone with a temp of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to traffic. The airline continues to require face coverings for all passengers and crew throughout the flight.
Looters swarm Target, Walmart, other stores in Bloomington-Normal
Overnight confrontations turned violent and devolved into looting at several stores across Bloomington-Normal on Monday, June 1 and continued into Tuesday, June 2. Besides Walmart and Target, looters also broke into Kohl’s at Eastland Mall, Rent –A-Center, Read’s Sporting Goods and Monster Pawn.
Former Wildwood property to be redeveloped
NORMAL—The Normal City Council will consider a development agreement for the former Wildwood Industries property that could create 50 jobs on Normal’s north edge.
Flexitech to close B-N plant, lay off 139
BLOOMINGTON – More than 100 p0eople will lose their jobs as a result of Flexitech Inc. Shutting down its Bloomgton assembly plant. The first layoff date is listed as June 1, 2021.
City to start running arena
The soon-to-be-severed management relationship between the city and VenuWorks ends another chapter in the downtown arena’ rocky financial path, which was strained long befor eht COVID-19 pandemic temporarily; shut down the facility. Termination of the agreement is effective June 8. Management fuctions wil move to existing city staff.
Companies seek Lee ad grants
BLOOMINGTON — Dozens of Central Illinois businesses struggling with the impact of COVID-19 applied by early May for a Lee Enterprises Inc. marketing grant program offering matching advertising packages worth $250 to $15,000 per month to businesses for use in Lee print and digital publications, such as Pantagraph Media.
Rivian reopens plant
NORMAL — Rivian began a phased reopening of its west Normal plant in mid-May, expecting to have 115 to 120 employees on site shortly after the state moved May 29 into Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois pandemic response plan and to deliver its first electric vehicle order by 2021.
Candy plant may expand
A possible $70 million expansion of the candy plant at 2501 Beich Road owned by Ferrero SpA of Italy advanced May 11 with the Bloomington City Council's endorsement of including it in an economic development enterprise zone.
Carle-Advocate hospital deal advances
NORMAL — Urbana-based Carle Health's $190 million acquisition of Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka took two steps closer to approval in May with procedural endorsements by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board and the Federal Trade Commission.
Recreational cannabis store opens
NORMAL — Beyond/Hello, 501 W. Northtown Road, Normal, the first recreational-use cannabis business in the Twin Cities, opened its doors and online store May 11 with hopes to “go beyond a simple hello” for new customers.
Elective surgeries resume
BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinoisans waiting since March for non-urgent but, in many cases, medically necessary surgeries and procedures got some relief starting May 11 with state permission for hospitals to resume elective surgeries for patients tested and free of COVID-19.
Reopening businesses excited, cautious
BLOOMINGTON — People at Central Illinois businesses ranging from hair salons and gyms to restaurants and retailers were excited and cautious on May 29 as restrictions put in place in March to stem the spread of COVID-19 moved into the much looser Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan.
Cities to ease rules for outdoor dining
BLOOMINGTON — Mayors Tari Renner of Bloomington and Chris Koos of Normal promised at the end of May to move quickly and creatively with such changes as waiving parking lot rules and closing streets to help bars and restaurants offer outdoor seating that complies with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's next phase for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restaurants struggle through pandemic
BLOOMINGTON — Owners of Twin City eateries like Crawford's Corner Pub, Parkview Inn and Normal's Maggie Miley's switched to curbside and delivery service and tapped government loans and other programs to keep going after dine-in services ended March 16, but they said they still struggle with the full return of indoor dining apparently months away.
