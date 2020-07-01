Business Barometer

City to start running arena

The soon-to-be-severed management relationship between the city and VenuWorks ends another chapter in the downtown arena’ rocky financial path, which was strained long befor eht COVID-19 pandemic temporarily; shut down the facility. Termination of the agreement is effective June 8. Management fuctions wil move to existing city staff.

Companies seek Lee ad grants

BLOOMINGTON — Dozens of Central Illinois businesses struggling with the impact of COVID-19 applied by early May for a Lee Enterprises Inc. marketing grant program offering matching advertising packages worth $250 to $15,000 per month to businesses for use in Lee print and digital publications, such as Pantagraph Media.

Rivian reopens plant

NORMAL — Rivian began a phased reopening of its west Normal plant in mid-May, expecting to have 115 to 120 employees on site shortly after the state moved May 29 into Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois pandemic response plan and to deliver its first electric vehicle order by 2021.

Candy plant may expand