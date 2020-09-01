Business Barometer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carle's hospital acquisition welcomed

NORMAL — Carle Health's $190 million acquisition of Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka and affiliated Central Illinois facilities was welcomed by health care and economic development leaders, who said linking hospitals in Normal, Eureka and Urbana could enhance health care and economic development in the region.

Tesla sues Rivian

NORMAL — Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that's expected to bring thousands of employees to its Normal plant over 10 years, is being sued in Superior Court in Santa Clara, California, by rival Tesla, which claims the company is stealing trade secrets and talent.

Aldi offers curbside service

NORMAL — Aldi, the German-based discount grocery retailer, announced it would offer its full selection of Aldi brands and more for curbside pickup at its Greenbriar Drive location in Normal with ordering through shop.ALDI.us or the Aldi mobile app.

Redevelopment on Market St. advances