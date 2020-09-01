Business Barometer

Carle's hospital acquisition welcomed
NORMAL — Carle Health's $190 million acquisition of Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka and affiliated Central Illinois facilities was welcomed by health care and economic development leaders, who said linking hospitals in Normal, Eureka and Urbana could enhance health care and economic development in the region.
Tesla sues Rivian
NORMAL — Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that's expected to bring thousands of employees to its Normal plant over 10 years, is being sued in Superior Court in Santa Clara, California, by rival Tesla, which claims the company is stealing trade secrets and talent.
Aldi offers curbside service
NORMAL — Aldi, the German-based discount grocery retailer, announced it would offer its full selection of Aldi brands and more for curbside pickup at its Greenbriar Drive location in Normal with ordering through shop.ALDI.us or the Aldi mobile app.
Redevelopment on Market St. advances
BLOOMINGTON — About a hundred people attended a ceremony July 2 to usher in the demolition of the former Red Fox grocery store and other buildings in the Fox Plaza West strip mall on West market Street and to celebrate its redevelopment by the West Market Street Council to help end the west-side "food desert."
Rivian adds $2.5B in investments
NORMAL — Electric vehicle startup Rivian, which is redeveloping the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, says it has raised another $2.5 billion in funding from accounts advised by investment firm T. Rowe Price.
Union: Add local workers to incentive deals
NORMAL — Union members protesting at Normal's Uptown Circle on July 6 called for the town's tax incentive packages for companies such as Rivian to include a requirement to hire local workers when possible.
250 B-N companies got federal payroll aid
About 200,000 Illinois companies, including about 250 in Bloomington-Normal, received federal loans through the Payroll Protection Program, part of $2.2 trillion relief package enacted in March to keep small businesses open and Americans employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rivian to expand plant
NORMAL — Rivian is planning multiple projects to expand its future electric vehicle production facility in west Normal, which now spans about 2.6 million square feet, by a total of 576,000 square feet.
Delivery helped eateries survive
BLOOMINGTON — Twin City mom-and-pop restaurants, forced to shut down indoor dining for months during the coronavirus pandemic, found themselves scrambling, and some turned to third-party food delivery services such as Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats to stay in business.
Peoria Charter slashes staff, seeks aid
BLOOMINGTON — Officials at Peoria Charter Coach, which serves Bloomington-Normal, called for more government funding after they said coronavirus-related losses forced them to lay off all but eight of their workers from a staff that had numbered 140 in March.
Hardee's site cleared for car wash
BLOOMINGTON — The former Hardee's at South Veterans Parkway and East Oakland Avenue in Bloomington was demolished to make room for a Club Car Wash, which will be one of 20 locations in Illinois, Missouri and Kansas for the Columbia, Missouri-based chain.
Restaurants close for COVID cleaning
BLOOMINGTON — At least seven Bloomington-Normal restaurants, including Destihl, Baxter's American Grille and Flingers Pizza Pub, closed in late July for deep cleaning and sanitation in response to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to climb in McLean County.
De Brazza's monkey exhibit construction OK'd for Miller Park Zoo
BLOOMINGTON — City council members during a virtual meeting on Monday, July 27 approved moving forward with the $507,400 construction of an exhibit for the monkeys and a species of antelope, both of which are animals native to Africa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!