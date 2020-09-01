Business Barometer

Pantagraph launches advertising aid
BLOOMINGTON — The Pantagraph launched a Local Business Stimulus program in August, offering matching marketing credits and expertise to local businesses to help them navigate the economic changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bike sales boom in B-N
BLOOMINGTON — Twin City bike shops have been struggling to keep bikes in stock and to meet demand for bike repairs after the pandemic helped reignite the popularity of riding, said Michael Wilson, manager of Wilson’s Cycle & Sale Service, 426 N. Main St., Bloomington.
Raders launch sunflower festival
NORMAL — Rader Family Farms had storm damage and other setbacks this summer while growing a field of sunflowers, but it was able to host its first Sunflower Days festival Aug. 22-23, featuring tours, photo opportunities, treats and crafts.
Eastland owner files for bankruptcy
BLOOMINGTON — CBL & Associates Properties, the Tennessee-based owner of Eastland Mall, said it planned to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has reached an agreement with some lenders to reorganize finances pounded during the pandemic by lockdowns, store failures and an accelerating shift to online shopping.
Carle takes over cancer center
NORMAL — The Community Cancer Center in Normal transitioned from joint ownership by OSF HealthCare and Carle Health to full ownership by Carle Health on Sept. 1, but officials said staff and services will remain the same.
Illinois Art Station site OK'd
NORMAL — The Normal Town Council approved on Aug. 17 a zoning change and a site plan for the Illinois Art Station’s new educational building to be built on properties at 101 E. Vernon Ave., and 605, 607 S. Linden streets for studio space and educational purposes.
Crunch Fitness to open in Shoppes
NORMAL — Crunch Fitness, a gym known for its "judgment-free zone" tagline, plans to open in late December in the former Hobby Lobby in The Shoppes at College Hills after investing $7 million to redevelop the 90,000-square-foot building.
Businesses get pandemic aid
BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 30 McLean County businesses were among 2,655 Illinois small businesses that shared in $46 million in federal Business Interruption Grant funding distributed by the state to help those whose operations have been upended during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rivian planning expansion
NORMAL — Set back nearly a year by the pandemic and facing a lawsuit by Tesla, electric truck startup Rivian is busy building out its plant in Normal with plans to expand its current 400-member workforce to about 1,000 early next year and to launch production next summer.
B-N to enforce mask rules
BLOOMINGTON — Leaders in Bloomington and Normal say there could be consequences, including fines and the loss of liquor licenses, for businesses that don't follow state rules for mask usage and other measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Ovation movie theater closed
BLOOMINGTON — New Vision Theatres Ovation Cinema Grill, 415 Detroit Drive, Bloomington, which had been closed since theaters were shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain closed permanently and its parent company faces bankruptcy, according to officials at the McLean County Health Department.
ISU going online shakes economy
NORMAL — Local businesses already battered by the COVID-19 pandemic are now grappling with the economic ripple effect of Illinois State University's decision to shift most classes online this semester, but Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, said McLean County's economy has weathered the pandemic better that many areas because many businesses can allow employees to work from home.
Mid-Illinois Realtors Association launches
BLOOMINGTON — The Livingston County Board of Realtors has merged with the Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors. The new organization will now be called the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association, serving McLean, DeWitt, Livingston and Woodford counties. “The merger gives our members an even higher level of professionalism at the association level along with opportunities for education, to better network with area realtors, participate on committees, better serve our clients and our communities,” said Terry Sullivan, the new MIRA board representative for Livingston County members. “This is a win-win for everyone.”
Former arena manager pleads guilty to theft charge
BLOOMINGTON — John Y. Butler will pay $430,000 to the city of Bloomington as part of an agreement an which he pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single misdemeanor theft charge related to management of the city-owned arena.
BMI Concessions, LLC, the company Butler led from 2013 to 2016, also pleaded guilty to a Class 1 felony of theft in excess of $10,000.
Illinois issues new rules for bars and restaurants
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration announced new rules for restaurants and bars statewide to prevent the spread of COVID-19. New guidelines went into effect Wednesday, August 26 require face coverings to be worn both in indoor and outdoor dining settings in all eleven regions in the state. This guidance will also apply to other facilities with food services areas that are currently subject to the Restore Illinois guidance, such as indoor recreational facilities, museums and entertainment venues.
