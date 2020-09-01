Business Barometer

B-N to enforce mask rules

BLOOMINGTON — Leaders in Bloomington and Normal say there could be consequences, including fines and the loss of liquor licenses, for businesses that don't follow state rules for mask usage and other measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Ovation movie theater closed

BLOOMINGTON — New Vision Theatres Ovation Cinema Grill, 415 Detroit Drive, Bloomington, which had been closed since theaters were shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain closed permanently and its parent company faces bankruptcy, according to officials at the McLean County Health Department.

ISU going online shakes economy

NORMAL — Local businesses already battered by the COVID-19 pandemic are now grappling with the economic ripple effect of Illinois State University's decision to shift most classes online this semester, but Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, said McLean County's economy has weathered the pandemic better that many areas because many businesses can allow employees to work from home.

Mid-Illinois Realtors Association launches