Carla Barnes named first Black woman to serve as judge in 11th Judicial Circuit Court

McLean County Public Defender Carla Barnes has been appointed as the first Black woman to serve as a judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit.

Barnes will fill the vacancy left by Judge Scott Drazewski, who retired at the end of 2020.

“The screening committee found Carla Barnes to be extremely well-qualified for the position of circuit judge in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, and I am pleased that the Court unanimously agreed with that assessment,” said Justice Rita Garman of the Supreme Court of Illinois.

Barnes has served as the county’s chief public defender since 2014, where she was the first Black attorney to hold the position and the first Black administrator in McLean County, according to the state Supreme Court. She started in the Public Defender’s Office in 2001 and previously served as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Cook County and McLean County.

Barnes said she is “honored and humbled” to have been chosen to fill the vacancy in the circuit that includes Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford counties.