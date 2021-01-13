Christmas for Kids Party

Sponsored by The Bloomington-Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, Livingston and McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce

Saturday, Dec. 12

Midwest Food Bank, Normal

Story by Kevin Barlow

Photos by Justin Lanham

While the pandemic led to cancellation of the annual Christmas party for kids that includes games and crafts, volunteers kept the Christmas spirit alive by handing out toys for kids and boxes of food.

“The Food Bank here was very organized and it went very smoothly,” said John Penn, regional manager of the Midwest Region Laborers International Union of North America. “What is amazing is the community response this year.”

“We had so many sponsors and organizations step up. Everybody just came together to help the kids and their families.”

Midwest Food Bank donated their facility and Meijer in Normal donated over $1,000 in toys and The Pantagraph's Goodfellow Fund provided gift cards and winter hats and gloves. Several other local businesses also donated funds.

