De Brazza Monkey Exhibit Ground Breaking

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington

Story by Sierra Henry

Photos by Dee Frautschi

Construction of the new De Brazza's monkey exhibit is expected to be complete in late spring or early summer next year, will come as the zoo celebrates its 130th anniversary.

"We're really excited for the future of the zoo," Jeff Tetzloff, zoo director, said Tuesday.

"Certainly, for a city of 80,000, we should be proud," Bloomington Mayr Tar Renner said. "This is an unbelievable jewel for our community, not just in terms of quality of life, but also for economic development, economic advancement."

The exhibit is part of the zoo's master plan to boost admissions and revenues.

The building and habitat will house two De Brazza's monkeys — a medium-sized primate with a olive green coat and distinguished white beard — and two Red-Flanked Duikers, a small antelope species.

Both species are part of the breeding program, and Tetzloff said there is a possibility for babies in the future. The zoo currently operates 54 breeding programs.