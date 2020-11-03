De Brazza Monkey Exhibit Ground Breaking
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington
Story by Sierra Henry
Photos by Dee Frautschi
Construction of the new De Brazza's monkey exhibit is expected to be complete in late spring or early summer next year, will come as the zoo celebrates its 130th anniversary.
"We're really excited for the future of the zoo," Jeff Tetzloff, zoo director, said Tuesday.
"Certainly, for a city of 80,000, we should be proud," Bloomington Mayr Tar Renner said. "This is an unbelievable jewel for our community, not just in terms of quality of life, but also for economic development, economic advancement."
The exhibit is part of the zoo's master plan to boost admissions and revenues.
The building and habitat will house two De Brazza's monkeys — a medium-sized primate with a olive green coat and distinguished white beard — and two Red-Flanked Duikers, a small antelope species.
Both species are part of the breeding program, and Tetzloff said there is a possibility for babies in the future. The zoo currently operates 54 breeding programs.
The male De Brazza's monkey has the highest genetic value among its population, which means he is related to the fewest number of animals in his population, said Tetzloff.
"That's a big feather in our cap to talk about for us is that they trust us with the No. 1 male in the population," said Tetzloff. "Hopefully he can get the job done and produce lots of babies as we go forward."
As the zoo prepares to add two additional breeding programs, Tetzloff said they are "really excited to open this exhibit up next year when the zoo celebrates its 130th year in existence.”
