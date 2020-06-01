Doctors in Concert 2018
Children’s Discovery Museum

Saturday, April 7, 2018

DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington

Photos by Carlos T. Miranda

This event features the musical talents of local physicians playing classical and contemporary melodies on piano, violin, cello, guitar, or harmonica. Doctors in Concert supports the development of the Healthy Me! Exhibit opening early fall 2020 at the Children’s Discovery Museum. This event was originally schedule in April but due to the pandemic, our doctors have been busy on the front lines. We look forward to hearing their musical stylings at this event that has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington.

Until that time, enjoy these photos from 2018

