Doctors in Concert 2018

This event features the musical talents of local physicians playing classical and contemporary melodies on piano, violin, cello, guitar, or harmonica. Doctors in Concert supports the development of the Healthy Me! Exhibit opening early fall 2020 at the Children’s Discovery Museum. This event was originally schedule in April but due to the pandemic, our doctors have been busy on the front lines. We look forward to hearing their musical stylings at this event that has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington.