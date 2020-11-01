 Skip to main content
Doctors in Concert Virtual Concert
Doctors in Concert Virtual Concert

Children’s Discovery Museum

Friday, Sept. 18

Children’s Discovery Museum, Normal

Photos by Lewis Marien

Originally schedule for April, Friday’s virtual concert was the best of all worlds. Amazing musicians. Songs ranging from Mozart to Sinatra to Coldplay. An MC who made it seem like there was a live audience. And funds raised will go toward the Museum’s new “Healthy Me” exhibit, a 1,000 square foot addition to be located on the first floor of the museum, occupying two gallery spaces.

With a goal of $20,000, the museum was already at 90% of its goal before the concert started. Approximately 200 people had purchased tickets and a silent auction gives the community an opportunity to “purchase” play items for the new medical exhibit that will serve more than 2 million visitors and offer learning opportunities for the 10-15 years.

