Ft. Jesse Imaging Ribbon Cutting and Open House

Thursday, Oct. 15
Ft. Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center for Women, Normal
Story by Paul Swiech
Photos by David Proeber
Ft. Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center unveiled its renovated women's center and upgraded Senographe Pristina mammography units during an open house.
Senographe Pristina was designed by women and is designed to provide women with increased comfort, confidence and clarity.
The machine is designed to resemble a piece of artwork. In addition, instead of tensing pectoral muscles while holding handgrips, women lean on armrests, relaxing their muscles, simplifying positioning and compression and improving image quality. The image receptor also is thinner and doesn't poke into the ribcage.
The design also is intended to improve the technologist's workflow, leading to quicker and more precise exams.
