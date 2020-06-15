Index
Staff and Contributors

Jonell Kehias

Editor

Victoria Weinberg

Creative director

Deanna Frautschi

Writer, photographer, naturalist

Michael Escoubas

Poet

Mary Ann Ford

Writer

Thom Rakestraw

Photographer

Carlos T. Miranda

Photographer

Erin Woods

Photographer

Lewis Marien

Photographer

David Proeber

Photographer

Business

Business Spotlight 3

Business Barometer 6

Cuatro de Mayo 8

By the Numbers 9

Behind the Mask 10, 11

Tee it Up! for GFPD 12, 13

Lifestyle

Walk with Me 17

Power of the Purse 18, 19

Making Faces 20

Messing with the Blues 20-22

Poem: Tappin’ the Blues 23

It’s Too Quiet 25

5 Questions with Kristen Gillespie 29

Celebrate America! 30

Inspiration 31

Thanks to Linda Foster, Deb Mehlberg, Ralph Weisheit and OSF Healthcare for providing photos for the cover and cover story.

This month’s Limited features some favorite summer events from past years. Take a walk down Memory Lane and enjoy!

