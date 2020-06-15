Index
Staff and Contributors
Jonell Kehias
Editor
Victoria Weinberg
Creative director
Deanna Frautschi
Writer, photographer, naturalist
Michael Escoubas
Poet
Mary Ann Ford
Writer
Thom Rakestraw
Photographer
Carlos T. Miranda
Photographer
Erin Woods
Photographer
Lewis Marien
Photographer
David Proeber
Photographer
Business
Business Spotlight 3
Business Barometer 6
Cuatro de Mayo 8
By the Numbers 9
Behind the Mask 10, 11
Tee it Up! for GFPD 12, 13
Lifestyle
Walk with Me 17
Power of the Purse 18, 19
Making Faces 20
Messing with the Blues 20-22
Poem: Tappin’ the Blues 23
It’s Too Quiet 25
5 Questions with Kristen Gillespie 29
Celebrate America! 30
Inspiration 31
Thanks to Linda Foster, Deb Mehlberg, Ralph Weisheit and OSF Healthcare for providing photos for the cover and cover story.
This month’s Limited features some favorite summer events from past years. Take a walk down Memory Lane and enjoy!
