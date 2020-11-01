Index
Staff and Contributors
Jonell Kehias
Editor
Victoria Weinberg
Creative director
Deanna Frautschi
Writer, photographer, naturalist
Michael Escoubas
Poet
Carlos T. Miranda
Photographer
Lewis Marien
Photographer
Business
Stronger Together 3
Chairs 4 Change 4, 5
YMCA Groundbreaking 5
Let Us Give Thanks 6-9
Charity of Choice 9
Faith in Action Volunteer Appreciation 9
Member Appreciation Lunch 12
Docs in Concert 14
Business Barometer 16
By the Numbers 17
Lifestyle
All-star recipes 18 - 23
Our deer ones 25
D’Vine Affair 26
Poem: To Autumn 27
Alzheimer Walk 28
Wahlburger Ribbon Cutting 30
Inspiration 31
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!