Index
Staff and Contributors
Jonell Kehias
Editor
Victoria Weinberg
Creative director
Deanna Frautschi
Writer, photographer, naturalist
Patricia Grogg
Guest writer
Michael Escoubas
Poet
Thom Rakestraw
Photographer
Lewis Marien
Photographer
David Proeber
Photographer
Lifestyle
Who we’re following 3 - 6
Dragonflies 7
Carle Health & Fitness 8, 9
Women to Women Giving Circle 10
Poem: At the Lake 12
5 Questions with Arlen Hosea 14
Nurses on Boards 16, 17
Cog & Corsets 18, 19
Business
The end of an era 22, 23
Union organizer, hunter 24
Business Barometer 26
Rotary Pork Chop Luncheon 27
By the Numbers 28
Inspiration 31
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!