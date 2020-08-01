You have permission to edit this article.
Staff and Contributors

Jonell Kehias

Editor

Victoria Weinberg

Creative director

Deanna Frautschi

Writer, photographer, naturalist

Patricia Grogg

Guest writer

Michael Escoubas

Poet

Thom Rakestraw

Photographer

Lewis Marien

Photographer

David Proeber

Photographer

Lifestyle

Who we’re following 3 - 6

Dragonflies 7

Carle Health & Fitness 8, 9

Women to Women Giving Circle 10

Poem: At the Lake 12

5 Questions with Arlen Hosea 14

Nurses on Boards 16, 17

Cog & Corsets  18, 19

Business

The end of an era 22, 23

Union organizer, hunter 24

Business Barometer 26

Rotary Pork Chop Luncheon 27

By the Numbers 28

Inspiration 31

