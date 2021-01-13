Staff and Contributors
Jonell Kehias
Editor
Victoria Weinberg
Creative director
Deanna Frautschi
Writer, photographer, naturalist
Michael Escoubas
Poet
Justin Hurt
Photographer
Lifestyle
Significance of Black History Month 3
Poem: Narrow Street in an Italian Village 5
African American Community Gives Back 7
Winter’s Bright Spots 8
First Black Female Circuit Judge 9
Hear Their Voices 10, 11
Art Strings and Tambourines 13
Christmas for Kids Party 17
Business
Minority Business Listings 18, 19. 20, 21
6 Questions with Jeff Woodard 26
By the Numbers 27