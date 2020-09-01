Index
Staff and Contributors
Jonell Kehias
Editor
Victoria Weinberg
Creative director
Deanna Frautschi
Writer, photographer, naturalist
Michael Escoubas
Poet
Carlos T. Miranda
Photographer
Lewis Marien
Photographer
Business
Choosing the Right Financial Advisor 3
Stroker Golf Classic 4, 5
Business Barometer 7
BNAR Golf Outing 8, 9
By the Numbers 11
From the archives: Labor Day Parade 12, 13
Komen More than Pink Walk 15
Cocktailing during Covid 16, 17, 18
Redefining Cocktails 19
Lifestyle
Double the Fun 21- 23
Prairie Fire Theatre 24
September at Sugar Grove 25
Brews for the Zoo 26, 27
Poem: An Ordinary Morning 29
Redbirds Raise Millions 30
Inspiration 31
