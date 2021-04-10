Lakeside Easter Celebration

Saturday, April 3
Lakeside Country Club, Bloomington
It was a beautiful day for an Easter celebration and Lakeside was ready with lots of fun for both kids and adults. There were bags games , bubbles and coloring, but the star of the afternoon was the Easter Bunny, who toured the course in a golf cart, then made a grand entrance much to the delight of all the kids…and parents.
The Easter Bunny graciously posed for photos, and then the highlight of the afternoon was the traditional Easter Egg hunt. Kids quickly filled their baskets with the brightly colored eggs filled with all kinds of candy. A good time was had by all.