 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lakeside Easter Celebration
0 comments

Lakeside Easter Celebration

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, April 3

Lakeside Country Club, Bloomington

It was a beautiful day for an Easter celebration and Lakeside was ready with lots of fun for both kids and adults. There were bags games , bubbles and coloring, but the star of the afternoon was the Easter Bunny, who toured the course in a golf cart, then made a grand entrance much to the delight of all the kids…and parents.

The Easter Bunny graciously posed for photos, and then the highlight of the afternoon was the traditional Easter Egg hunt. Kids quickly filled their baskets with the brightly colored eggs filled with all kinds of candy. A good time was had by all.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News