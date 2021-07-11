 Skip to main content
100th Heavenly Birthday Celebration

100th Heavenly Birthday Celebration

Honoring Jane Dobski-Kroll

Friday, June 18

Rob Dob’s Restaurant & Bar, Bloomington

Photos by Carlos T. Miranda

Celebrating the life of a loved one can be done in many ways. Memory books, videos, get-togethers or in the case of Jane Dobski-Kroll, a heavenly 100th birthday party, bringing friends and family together to share stories, laughter and enjoy great food

The banquet room at Rob Dob’s was turned into a grocery store, a nod to Jane’s role in the family meat shop and grocery store, Edmund’s Foods in Chicago. Guests were handed a canvas shopping bag and play money and were encouraged to shop the shelves filled with lime Jello, Comet, pickles, Coca Cola—all available at 1940 prices.

