100th Heavenly Birthday Celebration
Honoring Jane Dobski-Kroll
Friday, June 18
Rob Dob’s Restaurant & Bar, Bloomington
Photos by Carlos T. Miranda
Celebrating the life of a loved one can be done in many ways. Memory books, videos, get-togethers or in the case of Jane Dobski-Kroll, a heavenly 100th birthday party, bringing friends and family together to share stories, laughter and enjoy great food
The banquet room at Rob Dob’s was turned into a grocery store, a nod to Jane’s role in the family meat shop and grocery store, Edmund’s Foods in Chicago. Guests were handed a canvas shopping bag and play money and were encouraged to shop the shelves filled with lime Jello, Comet, pickles, Coca Cola—all available at 1940 prices.