100th Heavenly Birthday Celebration

Celebrating the life of a loved one can be done in many ways. Memory books, videos, get-togethers or in the case of Jane Dobski-Kroll, a heavenly 100th birthday party, bringing friends and family together to share stories, laughter and enjoy great food

The banquet room at Rob Dob’s was turned into a grocery store, a nod to Jane’s role in the family meat shop and grocery store, Edmund’s Foods in Chicago. Guests were handed a canvas shopping bag and play money and were encouraged to shop the shelves filled with lime Jello, Comet, pickles, Coca Cola—all available at 1940 prices.