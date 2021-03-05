2020 fantastic year for local real estate

2020 was a fantastic year for local real estate and 2021 is shaping up to be just the same” states MIRA President Brandon Shaffer. Even when in a pandemic, buyers and sellers, REALTORS®, financial service partners, inspectors and more have and are continuing to adapt to the multitude of different ways services are provided to fulfill the real estate needs of our community. “We ended the 2020 year and have started the 2021 year very strong” states Shaffer.

Shaffer notes that “sellers are continuing to reach out to their REALTOR® concerning the listing of their home and buyers are typically responding with strong offers as inventory continues to remain lower than in the past.” Closed existing unit home sales in our local market area for 2020 wrapped up 21% higher compared to 2019. Existing closed home sales totaled 3133 units, up 546 units from the previous year. New construction unit home sales were also up with an increase of over % 24compared to 2019.

“Buyer and sellers both are looking for a change of scenery it seems, since more time has been and is predicted to be spent at home in the future” said Shaffer.

Average resale home prices remained strong. With an average resale home sale price in 2020 at $174,034 this is up .6% from 2019. New construction homes in 2020 totaled 61, up 24.5% from 2019 with an average sale price of $257,513.