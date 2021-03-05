5 Questions

Name: Marla Rehder
Position: Cosmetologist at Fox & Hounds Hair Studio and Day Spa
1. We heard you're retiring soon. How long have you been a cosmetologist, and when and why do you plan to retire?
I started cosmetology school right after high school and became a licensed cosmetologist in 1970. I worked in Minnesota for five years, then my husband was transferred here and I started working for Fox & Hounds and have worked there for 45 years. I will be retiring on Feb. 25, three days before my 70th birthday. My goal was to work until I was 70 and then decide how much longer I wanted to work, but then COVID closed us down. When we came back, we could not have our assistant program any longer, so it was a good time to think about retirement.
2. What made you want to become a hairstylist for a living?
In high school my girlfriend was dating my cousin and she was not good with makeup, so I would go over and help her with it. One day we were talking about what we were going to do after high school and I did not know what to do. She suggested cosmetology, so I looked into it, thinking it had more to do with makeup. Was I surprised when I found out it was mostly hair! Luckily, one of my teachers realized I had some talent and worked with me a lot. Having a training program at Fox & Hounds was a huge help to me, too. I was never one who liked to sit down much, so this was the perfect occupation for me.
3. What were some of the most popular hairstyles you've styled?
I did lots of perms, from dropped crowns to afros. Also lots of Farrah Fawcett cuts, tons of Dorothy Hamill wedges, beret cuts, shags, bobs, asymmetrical cuts, which were always my favorite. So many different styles over 50 years!
4. What were your most memorable moments at Fox and Hounds?
Working with Jacques (Desrochers) and Tricia (Bates), the first owners of Fox & Hounds, was so fun. We went to many hair shows together. Years later when I learned Vicki and Tim (Tilton) were buying the salon, I was so excited. They are a very generous and giving couple. However, getting to know all of my wonderful guests, many of whom I have cut and styled for most of my 45 years, have created lots of great friendships which I hope will continue even in retirement!
5. What do you hope to do in retirement?
Right now because of COVID I will do a lot of cleaning and organizing. Then when it is safe to do so, we will do some traveling and spend time with friends and family. I also plan to visit and go to lunch with many of my guests, which will keep me busy. I do plan to visit my Fox & Hounds family quite a bit also!