56th Annual Convocation & Investiture of Laureates to the Lincoln Academy of Illinois

Saturday, June 19
ISU Bone Student Center, Normal
Photos by Justin Hurt
Two Illinois State University alumni, including basketball star Doug Collins, will be among recipients of the Order of Lincoln at a special Lincoln Academy of Illinois convocation at ISU.
Honored were Paul “Doug” Collins, Dr. Robrert “Robb” Fraley and Ambassador Donald F. McHenry.
The Order of Lincoln is considered the state’s highest award for professional achievement and public service. It honors people with ties to Illinois for outstanding contributions in science, education, religion, social services, medicine, government, business, labor, the arts, agriculture and athletics.