Avanti's 50th Anniversary Ribbon Cutting

Wednesday, June 2

Avanti’s, Normal

Established in June 1971 by Guido and Albert Zeller, Avanti’s in is now owned and operated by brothers Marcus and Rich Zeller. Avanti’s is a local favorite and features home-style pasta, pizza and Avanti’s famous gondola sandwich served on fresh Italian bread prepared and baked on site.

Avanti’s is well-known in the community, not only for their delicious food, but also their generous support of so many charitable organizations including the Baby Fold, , The American Cancer Society and the ISU Scholarship Foundation.

Rich Zeller thanked his loyal customers, his staff (past and present) and his family for their support of Avanti’s through the years.

