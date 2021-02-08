Be empowered: Why getting the COVID-19 vaccine is important for African Americans

So today is the day and we drove over to the ARC Center. It was full. Approximately a steady flow of about 30-50 people, socially distance (6' ft apart) and everyone had mask on. They gave you a form to complete and checked your name off the list. Everyone at the ARC Center was so welcoming and helpful. The staff walked around to assist anyone that needed help. For the first time in this process of getting my vaccine shot, I felt valued and that we mattered.

I was steps away from getting my shot. Even though I had a mask on, I was smiling from ear to ear and so was Charles. We sat in a waiting area with about 20 -30 other people, all socially distance, and completed our forms along with others. The workers at the ARC Center gave us handouts about what to expect after getting a COVID-19 Vaccine. It shared , "You may have some side effects, which are normal signs that your body is building protection. These side effects may feel like flu and may even affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days". The handouts continued to share, "Common side effects on the arm where you got the shot could be pain or/and swelling. Throughout the rest of your body you may have fever, chills, tiredness or headaches." They gave you directions to get V-Safe on your mobile phone that sends you text messages to check your status. You can quickly tell CDC if you have any side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. They will also remind you to get your second shot. I was glad to see they provided you with lots of accurate information so you felt informed. I looked up and they were motioning us to go into the room for our shots.