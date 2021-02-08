Be empowered: Why getting the COVID-19 vaccine is important for African Americans

I chose to get the vaccine because as an African American Woman, I fall into the vulnerable category group and I am a senior citizen. The national records shows the disparity of people of color contracting COVID-19 and dying at a higher rate. For me and my husband, Charles, age 75, it was not an option but necessary to us. To be honest, at first, I thought, "I will just let everyone else take it and see how they do. Then I will think about taking it. But as I saw people dying and the more I learned about how successful the vaccine was doing, it relieved all of my doubts. Charles NEVER had a thought not get the shot. Another factor for me, I, also watch our great grand-daughter, Ryleigh Rose every Wednesday and Friday. When I look into those precious eyes, the only thing I can think of, is protecting her and being around to see her grow up. In addition, we watch the news regularly and see so many people who have died due to COVID-19, over 450,000 people. They represent someone's mother, father, grandparents, son, daughter or friend. I pray we never just look at the numbers, but remember them as people that fell victim of this horrific illness.
I have spoken with some people of color and they still have fears about trusting people in the medical field. History has played a role in black men’s distrust of the medical community in this country. Accounts like the Tuskegee Syphilis Study where hundreds of black men were given Syphilis and denied treatment as the medical community used them for medical research, is among them. Unfortunately, this has caused the distrust of healthcare professional. And studies tend to show African-Americans often develop chronic diseases earlier and die earlier than whites. That is why we must continue to encourage blacks to trust healthcare professionals and to note the seriousness of COVID-19. One black male told me that he replies to any black male that tells him that they are not taking the COVID-19 vaccine shot, "What are you waiting on - To Die?" When he shared this with me, it made it all the more real.
Systematic oppression and abuse may make it seem impossible to gain access to healthcare or find a healthcare provider you can trust, however, taking control of your health requires being informed about your body and providing it with the necessary care. It is an important step towards fighting against oppression. It helps when we can get black doctors to share the facts with us. Wayman A.M.E. just hosted a Zoom Meeting, featuring a black doctor that gave facts and help to clear up myths that many may have. Information is powerful and we must stay the course because too many lives are at stake.
The process of signing up for the vaccine was a nightmare for us at first. First, I would go to the McLean County Health Department (MCHD) Website three times a day, for weeks. Next, I called the McLean County Health Department to share my frustration to only hear the staff person share how frustrated they were. The staff person shared the lack of supply, and the long list. I even went to MCHD Facebook page and shared my frustration.
Next, I got the COVID 19 Call Center number 309-888-5600 that was designated for seniors over 65 who did not have computers. Even though I had a computer, it was not yielding results. So guess what? I choose to call the special call center number. The phone rang and rang; finally a representative answered and before I could even give my name, she shared how overwhelming it was working the call center. She shared that people were calling and the message center was full with over 200 messages. They had to get additional staff just to retrieve the messages and copy the names and numbers of people who have left messages. I forgot that I was calling to put my name on the list and change into listening mode, to hear the complaints of this representative. Somehow, I could tell she just needed to vent. When I hung up my phone, I realized I had not even given my information.
So after a couple of days to absorb all of what I had heard, I called back. This time another representative also shared her frustration and again I listened but made sure to give our names to be added to the list. She shared it could take two weeks or two months. I thanked her and hung up with a prayer on my mind and in my heart. Not just for myself but for all the seniors trying to get an appointment. I am running for Bloomington City Council Ward 3, and I just held a Listening Circle via Zoom, for people from our community to hear the same COVID 19 concerns. I shared with them the Call Center number and shared my website that also had the MCHD link that will take them directly to the site.
On Feb. 3 I got a call from the ARC Center in Normal to schedule my appointment to get my COVID -19 vaccine. I shouted, "Praise God!" I thanked her for calling and gave her our information and scheduled to take our vaccine shot for Feb. 5 at 9:40 a.m. My husband was shocked we got the call but thankful. The McLean County Health Department worked with the ARC Center to help with giving out the Vaccine at their center. Great Idea! Now let's take it further. I shared with McLean County Health Department, why not utilize our local churches and community centers, i.e. Boys & Girls Club. Bring the vaccine to the people!
I believe they are now working to help make this happen. This is one of the major concerns of people within our community that are eligible. I also thought, why not open up the sign-up site to at least take names, even if you can't get the appointment. Let's engage the people of our community and work together to resolve the issues around getting vaccinated. I even completed the survey that MCHD had and volunteered to be on a focus group to help give ideas. I believe that you should be apart of the solution and not the problem. I truly believe, "Together, We Can Make a Difference."
So today is the day and we drove over to the ARC Center. It was full. Approximately a steady flow of about 30-50 people, socially distance (6' ft apart) and everyone had mask on. They gave you a form to complete and checked your name off the list. Everyone at the ARC Center was so welcoming and helpful. The staff walked around to assist anyone that needed help. For the first time in this process of getting my vaccine shot, I felt valued and that we mattered.
I was steps away from getting my shot. Even though I had a mask on, I was smiling from ear to ear and so was Charles. We sat in a waiting area with about 20 -30 other people, all socially distance, and completed our forms along with others. The workers at the ARC Center gave us handouts about what to expect after getting a COVID-19 Vaccine. It shared , "You may have some side effects, which are normal signs that your body is building protection. These side effects may feel like flu and may even affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days". The handouts continued to share, "Common side effects on the arm where you got the shot could be pain or/and swelling. Throughout the rest of your body you may have fever, chills, tiredness or headaches." They gave you directions to get V-Safe on your mobile phone that sends you text messages to check your status. You can quickly tell CDC if you have any side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. They will also remind you to get your second shot. I was glad to see they provided you with lots of accurate information so you felt informed. I looked up and they were motioning us to go into the room for our shots.
Next, we entered into a huge room that had stations set up with nurses. They even allowed Charles and I to go in together. We walked in and and within 2-3 minutes got our COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Shot! Words cannot express how happy we both were to have gotten our first shot. We are scheduled to get our second shot on Feb. 26 and we will be there with bells on. It has been six hours and neither Charles or myself feel any pain nor swelling in our arms. Even if we did, small price to pay to protect our lives and those around us. But more importantly, they give information to track if you do have any reactions and we can always call our doctors. But I am thankful to say, so far so good.
During this pandemic, we all have had challenges and Lord knows, felt the frustration of a system that seem like it is working against us. But my words of advice is to be empowered. Control the things you have control over and follow-up with elected or appointed officials and hold them accountable. When we exercise our voices and continue to take a stand, positive things happen. Let's fight this COVID-19 and help each other with solutions. Check the McLean County Heath Department Website and the CDC and stay informed. See when you are eligible and follow through to get your vaccine, I am a living testimony, that taking the vaccine is not as bad as you think. Now we wait till Feb. 26 for our second dose and guess what? We can't wait!