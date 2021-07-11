Bloomington History Club

Did you know that Mary Todd Lincoln’s sister, Elizabeth Todd Edwards, did not want her to marry Abraham Lincoln? Mary Todd was merry and social and somewhat of a flirt, whereas Lincoln was uneducated and couldn’t carry on a conversation with a lady. But despite her sister’s objections, Mary did marry Lincoln, giving her sister only a day to prepare for the wedding. Not even enough time to bake a proper cake, so Elizabeth had to serve the wedding guests gingerbread and beer.