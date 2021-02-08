Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council moves forward

“The NAACP to, me, listens and they listen to youth, especially,” she said. “Last summer, after the murder of George Floyd, the Normal Black Student Union wanted to do something, but we didn’t know how or where to start. I reached out to see what we could do and we were invited to speak at a rally and that was the first rally I ever spoke at and that allowed us to have a platform to speak during the summer.”

Miles Manns of Bloomington, said he was happy to be helping to form the new youth council.

“I am looking forward to meeting new people and learning how to be a leader,” he said.

Linda Foster, president of the local NAACP Chapter said she was encouraged by the turnout.

“You are an inspiration and a motivation to all in letting the community know that your voice matters,” she told the group. “You matter. You are not by yourself. There are others who will support you, affirm you and give you life lessons. Know that you are a listener and that you are going to be learning and you can become a part of the oldest, the baddest, most revered and feared civil rights organizations in the world.”