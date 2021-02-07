 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blue Valentine 2017

Blue Valentine 2017

{{featured_button_text}}

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity - Zeta Phi Beta Sorority

Holiday Inn and Suites, Bloomington

Saturday, February 11

Photos by Thom Rakestraw

This is one of the premiere events presented by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc and the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. This year they are holding a virtual event with the theme of "The Battle Showcase" where guests spent a virtual night enjoying friendly competition in several categories including Singing, Lip Sync, Group Funny Competition.

So please enjoy these photos from the 2017 event.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News