Breakfast and Brews

Supporting the Polar Plunge

Sponsored by Tentac Enterprises

Saturday, Feb. 27

Crawford’s Corner Pub, Bloomington

Photos by Justin Hurt

There was chili. There were doughnuts. There was beer and Blood Marys. And there was a bold and not-so-cold crowd who came out to support Special Olympics Illinois Polar Plunge. Crawford’s Corner Pub matched all cash donations made at the door.

From the Special Olympics website “This year, it's not WHERE you Plunge, or HOW you Plunge, but THAT you Plunge. ... Each year, your support provides critical funding for the brave athletes of Special Olympics Illinois so they can compete.”

Special Olympics Illinois is just one of the organizations supported by Tentac. Tentac “is passionate about serving the communities they serve and encourage all of their Tentac Team members to do the same. Giving back is good for you, good for us and good for the community.”

