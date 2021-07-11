Brews at the Zoo

It’s baack. This popular Zoo fundraiser had to change format last year, but this year the Zoo was once again filled with 600 shiny, happy people (300 on Friday and 300 on Saturday) enjoying delicious craft beer and local food and learning about the Zoo and its animals. Joe Palma and his Style in Stereo band got the party started and guests not only got to eat and drink, but also learn about the Zoo and the many great programs it offers.