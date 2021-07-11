 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brews at the Zoo

{{featured_button_text}}

Presented by Miller Park Zoological Society

Saturday, June 12

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington

Photos by Erin Woods

It’s baack. This popular Zoo fundraiser had to change format last year, but this year the Zoo was once again filled with 600 shiny, happy people (300 on Friday and 300 on Saturday) enjoying delicious craft beer and local food and learning about the Zoo and its animals. Joe Palma and his Style in Stereo band got the party started and guests not only got to eat and drink, but also learn about the Zoo and the many great programs it offers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News