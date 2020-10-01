Business Barometer 10/1/20

Pantagraph updates look

BLOOMINGTON — The Pantagraph has updated its nameplate with a fresh typeface and an image of the iconic McLean County Courthouse's dome reflecting the history of the region and The Pantagraph brand.

Businesses get pandemic aid

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 30 McLean County businesses were among 2,655 Illinois small businesses that shared in $46 million in federal Business Interruption Grant funding distributed by the state to help those whose operations have been upended during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rivian planning expansion

NORMAL — Set back nearly a year by the pandemic and facing a lawsuit by Tesla, electric truck startup Rivian is busy building out its plant in Normal with plans to expand its current 400-member workforce to about 1,000 early next year and to launch production next summer.

B-N to enforce mask rules