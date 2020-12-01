Business Barometer 12/1/20

Adams named Pantagraph president

BLOOMINGTON — Dan Adams has been named president and director of local sales and marketing for the Central Illinois Publishing Group of Lee Enterprises, which includes The Pantagraph in Bloomington, the Herald & Review in Decatur and the Journal-Gazette & Times-Courier in Charleston-Mattoon.

Country Financial to cut jobs

BLOOMINGTON — Country Financial will cut roughly 200 positions throughout its organization over the next 15 months, with nearly half of the positions eliminated through attrition and others through "displacements," officials at the Bloomington-based insurer announced Oct. 9.

Amazon unveils Rivian van

NORMAL — Amazon unveiled on Oct. 8 a prototype of one of three electric vehicles being developed in partnership with startup EV truck manufacturer Rivian with the goal of having 100,000 on the road by 2030.

Cancer center gains Carle name