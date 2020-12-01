Business Barometer 12/1/20

Adams named Pantagraph president
BLOOMINGTON — Dan Adams has been named president and director of local sales and marketing for the Central Illinois Publishing Group of Lee Enterprises, which includes The Pantagraph in Bloomington, the Herald & Review in Decatur and the Journal-Gazette & Times-Courier in Charleston-Mattoon.
Country Financial to cut jobs
BLOOMINGTON — Country Financial will cut roughly 200 positions throughout its organization over the next 15 months, with nearly half of the positions eliminated through attrition and others through "displacements," officials at the Bloomington-based insurer announced Oct. 9.
Amazon unveils Rivian van
NORMAL — Amazon unveiled on Oct. 8 a prototype of one of three electric vehicles being developed in partnership with startup EV truck manufacturer Rivian with the goal of having 100,000 on the road by 2030.
Cancer center gains Carle name
NORMAL — Carle Cancer Institute-Normal became the new name of the Community Cancer Center on Oct. 1 following a previously announced ownership change to Carle Health from a partnership of OSF HealthCare and Advocate Aurora Health, previously Advocate Health Care and BroMenn Regional Medical Center.
BroMenn mental services expand
NORMAL — Residents of McLean County and beyond experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis are more likely to receive inpatient care in Normal after a $4.8 million relocation and expansion of behavioral health services at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
Lincoln Lofts to be done next year
BLOOMINGTON — Construction of the Lincoln Lofts, a $17.9 million, four-story building at 2220 E. Lincoln St. with 56 apartments for income-eligible families, is expected to be finished next year despite the pandemic.
County converts business loans
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board, wanting to help small businesses buckling under the pressure of COVID-19, voted Oct. 20 to convert both loan programs of the McLean County Targeted Development Loan Program to zero percent, forgivable loans.
Westminster Village expands
BLOOMINGTON — Westminster Village's assisted living area has been expanded and relocated into a new building as part of the continuing care retirement community's two-phase, four-year, $62 million expansion and renovation project at 2025 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington.
Ameren line work continues
NORMAL — Poettker Construction of Breese, subcontractor for Ameren Illinois, continued erecting towers in October as part of a $30 million Ameren Illinois project begun in May to run a 10-mile, 138-kilovolt transmission line between a substation near Carlock and another in northeast Normal to improve service reliability.
One Normal Plaza rezoning delayed
NORMAL — Waiting until public meetings can be held in person, the Normal Town Council decided Oct. 5 to delay a hearing on a zoning change to divide One Normal Plaza into four sub areas with corresponding restrictions to attract various businesses.
Mammography units unveiled
NORMAL — New Senographe Pristina mammography units installed at the Fort Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center for Women, 2200 Fort Jesse Road, Normal, and unveiled Oct. 15 at an open house, allow women being tested to control the compression settings used in the examination, something that helps reduce stress and discomfort during the procedure.
Pediatric therapy facility moves
NORMAL — Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy announced plans to relocate this fall from 1,100 square feet at its current facility, 1606 Hunt Drive, Normal, to 4,700 square feet on the lower level of Carle BroMenn Medical Office Building 1, 1302 Franklin Ave., Normal.
County sales tax revenue increases
BLOOMINGTON — County Treasurer Rebecca McNeil reported in October that sales tax revenue to the county in September — reflecting purchases made in June — increased 4.2% from a year earlier, despite business slowdowns caused by the pandemic, to $471,495.
