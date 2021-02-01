Business Barometer 2/1/21

Cancer center, Carle foundations integrated

NORMAL — As part of the merger with Carle Health, the Community Cancer Center Foundation in Normal integrated with the Carle Center for Philanthropy on Jan. 1. All donations, funds and assets designated for programs and services at the Carle Cancer Institute Normal will continue to support purposes identified by donors.

ISU, IWU students face COVID test on return

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan and Illinois State University have begun testing students, starting with resident assistants and student athletes. At ISU, students living in on-campus housing will be required to undergo COVID-10 entry testing as part of the spring check-in process. All IWU students, regardless of where they live, are required to undergo baseline testing, as they did at the start of the fall semester.

Rivian leases warehouse space

NORMAL — Rivian, the startup electric vehicle maker with a plant in Normal, will lease 500,000 square feet of warehouse space at North Main Street and Kerrick Road in Normal for inbound logistics and parts receiving.

Eateries decry COVID limits