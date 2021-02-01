Business Barometer 2/1/21

Cancer center, Carle foundations integrated
NORMAL — As part of the merger with Carle Health, the Community Cancer Center Foundation in Normal integrated with the Carle Center for Philanthropy on Jan. 1. All donations, funds and assets designated for programs and services at the Carle Cancer Institute Normal will continue to support purposes identified by donors.
ISU, IWU students face COVID test on return
BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan and Illinois State University have begun testing students, starting with resident assistants and student athletes. At ISU, students living in on-campus housing will be required to undergo COVID-10 entry testing as part of the spring check-in process. All IWU students, regardless of where they live, are required to undergo baseline testing, as they did at the start of the fall semester.
Rivian leases warehouse space
NORMAL — Rivian, the startup electric vehicle maker with a plant in Normal, will lease 500,000 square feet of warehouse space at North Main Street and Kerrick Road in Normal for inbound logistics and parts receiving.
Eateries decry COVID limits
BLOOMINGTON — Restaurant owners and state Sen. Jason Barickman expressed frustration Dec. 15 about being left out in the cold by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders limiting food and drink service during the COVID-19 pandemic, and several Twin City bars and restaurants have faced local fines and other penalties for violating those rules.
Lawyer for Joe's Pub: COVID-19 limits invalid
NORMAL-- Greenville lawyer Tom DeVore represented Joe's Station House Pizza Pub owner Joe and Tony Wargo during a liquor license hearing on Jan. 5. The 305 N. Veterans Parkway busienss was cited Dedc. 15 for not following state-issued rules banning indoor food and bar service. The owners could be fined up to $10,000 for each violation or get their liquor license taken away.
Ice, snow hits area on New Year's weekend
Bloomington--Freezing rain and 3-4 inches of snow left many without power as downed limbs and trees kept crews busy repairing power lines.
Green Gables shut temporarily
HUDSON — Green Gables Bar and Grill closed temporarily, starting Dec. 28, until an unspecified date because of COVID-19 service restrictions, the slow winter season and a change of ownership, according to owners Sandy and Mike Holder of Hudson, who are handing over to the Holders' daughter and her husband, Amy and Kyle Tague.
Pantagraph Printing closes
BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph Printing and Stationery, 217 W. Jefferson St., Bloomington, (no relation to Pantagraph Media) closed Dec. 30 after about 160 years in business, most recently as a producer of ultralightweight products for the insurance and financial industries and publisher of the List of Lodges, Masonic Directory.
B-N leaders: Future bright despite COVID
BLOOMINGTON — While acknowledging the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, community leaders in Bloomington-Normal said the area has a bright future during a livestreamed Facebook discussion Dec. 4 as part of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce’s “State of” series for members.
Toy dogs sold to aid Marcfirst
BLOOMINGTON — The Gingerbread House, 921 E. Washington St., sold a limited-edition, stuffed-animal version of its mascot shop dog, Wink, during the holiday season to raise money for Marcfirst, a McLean County nonprofit that serves people with developmental disabilities.
State Farm gives vans to five local nonprofits
BLOOMINGTON — Home Sweet Home Ministries, Recycling Furniture for Families, Living Well United Senior Citizen Center, Marcfirst and Community Health Care Clinic received 12-passenger vans that were no longer be used by State Farm. The vans were previously used for State Farm's vanpool program which recently ended. The company decided to donate the vans to local organizations rather than sell them;
Tower Center given to agency
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Center for Human Services Recovery Program is gaining a new home beneath the iconic 420-foot communications tower in downtown Bloomington after communications and security entrepreneur David Segneri and his partner, Kris, donated Tower Center, 520 N. Center St., to the agency.
Market Street Plaza advances
BLOOMINGTON — The demolition phase of the Market Street Plaza redevelopment project has been completed, and officials expect to break ground in the spring for a retail, commercial and office campus anchored by a not-for-profit grocery store near Market and Howard streets.
Normal waives liquor fees
NORMAL — The town of Normal will waive 2021 liquor license renewal fees for restaurants, bars and some other businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McLean Co. leads in wind power
BLOOMINGTON — McLean County remains the top wind power producer in Illinois, providing 13% of the state's capacity and collecting over $53 million in property tax payments from wind energy projects since 2007, says David Loomis, professor of economics at Illinois State University and author of a study on the impact wind farms have on local economies.
CIRA gets perfect FAA score
BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois Regional Airport in December received a perfect score in a Federal Aviation Administration inspection of its safety and operations, the eighth perfect inspection the airport has received in 10 years.
OSF adds cancer center
BLOOMINGTON — OSF HealthCare unveiled the addition of the OSF Cancer Center to the OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center campus in Bloomington, giving patients access to cancer services, including radiation therapy, a nurse navigator, infusion, genetic counseling, pastoral care and clinical trials.