Business Barometer 5/1/21

Pub ordered to pay back taxes

BLOOMINGTON — Drifters Pub, 612 N. Main St., was ordered in early March by the Bloomingtion Liquor Commission to pay money it owed for the the city's 2% food and beverage tax over a 15-month period or else face a $3,500 fine.

Cancer center adds tech

BLOOMINGTON — The TrueBeam Linear Accelerator, a device used in radiation treatment, will be housed at the OSF Cancer Center on the St. Joseph Medical Center campus in Bloomington, starting in September.

Rivian eyes land to expand

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive is pursuing 380 acres of farmland west of Rivian Motorway, across the road from the current west Normal manufacturing plant, for future expansion and logistics facilities, including a building of up to 10.6 million square feet and 1.5 million square feet for logistics and parking, officials said in early March.

State Farm ending bank role