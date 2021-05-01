Business Barometer 5/1/21

Pub ordered to pay back taxes
BLOOMINGTON — Drifters Pub, 612 N. Main St., was ordered in early March by the Bloomingtion Liquor Commission to pay money it owed for the the city's 2% food and beverage tax over a 15-month period or else face a $3,500 fine.
Cancer center adds tech
BLOOMINGTON — The TrueBeam Linear Accelerator, a device used in radiation treatment, will be housed at the OSF Cancer Center on the St. Joseph Medical Center campus in Bloomington, starting in September.
Rivian eyes land to expand
NORMAL — Rivian Automotive is pursuing 380 acres of farmland west of Rivian Motorway, across the road from the current west Normal manufacturing plant, for future expansion and logistics facilities, including a building of up to 10.6 million square feet and 1.5 million square feet for logistics and parking, officials said in early March.
State Farm ending bank role
BLOOMINGTON — State Farm had almost completed its transition away from banking by mid-March, a year after it was announced that U.S. Bank would assume State Farm Bank’s existing deposit and credit card accounts, including about 24,000 health savings accounts and an estimated $140 million in deposits.
Domino's plans building
BLOOMINGTON — Domino's Pizza has proposed building a 1,800-square-foot restaurant occupying half of a larger 3,900-square-foot structure at 1514 W. Market St. after demolishing a 1,700-square-foot commercial building there now.
Amtrak restoring Texas Eagle
NORMAL — Amtrak's Texas Eagle, which runs from Chicago to Texas and Los Angeles and serves Normal and Pontiac, is being restored to pre-COVID daily service levels on May 24 as one of 12 long-distance Amtrak lines being funded through the federal coronavirus relief package.
Rivian to install chargers in Colo.
Rivian Automotive plans to begin installing charging stations in up to 50 Colorado state parks and wildlife locations at no cost to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission as early as July as it prepares to ramp up production at its Normal plant.
Sky Zone reopens
NORMAL — Sky Zone, an indoor trampoline park, reopened its Normal location at 300 McKnight Drive in March in compliance with government guidelines calling for reduced capacity to enable social distancing and intensive cleaning.
CIRA gets COVID aid
BLOOMINGTON — The Central Illinois Regional Airport received more than $1.9 million in pandemic economic relief funds in March from the U.S. Department of Transportation to cover costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
Cannabis store to add parking
NORMAL — Jushi Holdings Inc. has proposed building a 40-space parking lot west of its Normal recreational cannabis dispensary, Beyond/Hello, 501 W. Northtown Road, because existing parking is insufficient.
Dealers sue Rivian
NORMAL — Rivian Automotive is being sued along with Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and Lucid Motors, a California electric vehicle company, by a group of Illinois vehicle dealers and trade associations who allege plans to sell Rivian electric vehicles directly to consumers violates state law.
Bargain Time Bins opens
NORMAL — Bargain Time Bins of Bloomington, a liquidation store owned by Cory Redman and selling electronics, home goods, sporting goods, toys and other items significantly discounted from retail value, had a grand opening March 27 in the Crossroads Center, the formal outlet mall at 468 Wylie Drive, Normal.
Vacant building a concern
A pane of glass fell on March 11 from a third-floor window of the vacant, historic building at 210 N. Center St. and shattered on the pavement, bringing attention to concerns about maintenance of the building that most recently housed a downtown CVS store.
Bloomington ranks No. 1 for first-time homebuyers
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington ranks as the country's best market for first-time home buyers in 2021, according to a report released April 8 by realtor.com.
Koos wins; 3 council incumbents get most votes
Normal — After a tight race, inclumbent Mayor Chris Koos declred victory ofer challenger Marc Tiritilli. Incumbents kevin McCarthy, Scott Prestona nd Chemberly Cummings retained their seats on the Normal Town Council.
Mwilambwe emerges in 3-way race Bloomington mayor race
BLOOMINGTON — Mboka Mwilambwe beat Mike Straza and Jackie Gunderson to become the city's first mayor of color.