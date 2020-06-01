Business Barometer 6/1/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pantagraph creates business booster site

BLOOMINGTON — To help local businesses get through the pandemic shutdown, The Pantagraph is offering Shop Local, a new partnership connecting local businesses and customers through an online marketplace, pantagraph.com/BuyLocal, that includes the sale of gift cards.

Rivian smokestack catches fire

NORMAL — Pieces of flammable material inside a Rivian Automotive smokestack caught fire April 3 during demolition as part of the company's refitting of the former Mitsubishi Motors North America plant in Normal, but damage was minor.

Homefield back as electricity supplier

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington and Normal have returned to Homefield Energy as the supplier for their electrical aggregation programs for the next two years with reduced rates of $0.04333 per kilowatt hour for Bloomington and $0.0424 per kilowatt hour in Normal, which also has a “green” energy option is $0.0433 per kilowatt hour.

Loss of Ford project won’t slow work at Rivian