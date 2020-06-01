Business Barometer 6/1/20

Pantagraph creates business booster site
BLOOMINGTON — To help local businesses get through the pandemic shutdown, The Pantagraph is offering Shop Local, a new partnership connecting local businesses and customers through an online marketplace, pantagraph.com/BuyLocal, that includes the sale of gift cards.
Rivian smokestack catches fire
NORMAL — Pieces of flammable material inside a Rivian Automotive smokestack caught fire April 3 during demolition as part of the company's refitting of the former Mitsubishi Motors North America plant in Normal, but damage was minor.
Homefield back as electricity supplier
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington and Normal have returned to Homefield Energy as the supplier for their electrical aggregation programs for the next two years with reduced rates of $0.04333 per kilowatt hour for Bloomington and $0.0424 per kilowatt hour in Normal, which also has a “green” energy option is $0.0433 per kilowatt hour.
Loss of Ford project won’t slow work at Rivian
NORMAL — Rivian Automotive is pushing forward at its plant in west Normal despite Ford canceling a joint project to build a Lincoln-branded electric vehicle. Ford invested $500 million in Rivian last year, cited concerns of a struggling auto industry. The investment is separate from the Lincoln project, and the fallout will not impact production or construction in Normal.
State Farm loan aids small businesses
BLOOMINGTON — State Farm will provide a $10 million low-cost loan to the Good Neighbor Partnership in conjunction with the Central Illinois Local Initiative Support Corp. to help Central Illinois small businesses and nonprofit groups during the coronavirus pandemic.
EDC: Business help available
NORMAL — Small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic have an array of local, state and federal programs offering help, including Small Business Administration loans, the Paycheck Protection Program, the Illinois Small Business Emergency Loan Fund, Small Business COVID-19 Relief and McLean County's revolving loan fund, said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, at a Normal City Council meeting.
BroMenn dismantles overflow tents
NORMAL—The COVID “overflow tents” outside Advocate BroMenn Medical Centers in Normal and Eureka have been decommissioned. The tents were set up April 7 to help handle an anticipated sure of patents with symptoms of the coronavirus.
Fire damages Marriott cafe
NORMAL — Fire damaged the cafe in the lobby of the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in uptown Normal on April 9, but no one was injured and the hotel remained open and operating normally.
State Farm announces dividend
BLOOMINGTON — State Farm announced on April 10 a dividend of up to $2 billion to its auto insurance customers, the single largest dividend paid to customers in company history, because the coronavirus stay-at-home orders have kept many people off the roads and reduced accident claims.
Bridgestone workers return
NORMAL — The 400 employees at Normal's Bridgestone Americas Off Road plant returned to work April 13 as part of Bridgestone's plan to restart its North American commercial tire plants, North American Firestone Industrial Products and Firestone Building Products manufacturing facilities.
Farmers market opens with curbside orders
BLOOMINGTON — The Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market opened its outdoor season April 25 with a new look, including curbside pickup for online orders, to abide by the shelter-in-place and social distancing orders put into place a month before.
Carle seeks state OK for Advocate deal
NORMAL — Carle Health has filed a certificate of exemption with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board seeking approval for Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka and all Advocate-affiliated sites in Central Illinois to join Carle in a $190 million acquisition.
Gym lets clients use equipment at home
BLOOMINGTON — Drew Whitted, owner of Be Strong Gym, 1628 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington, took an unusual approach to keep connected to his clientele during the stay-at-home order by letting customers take home $40,000 worth of equipment and offering online coaching.
Castle Theatre goes online
BLOOMINGTON — Prior to the statewide shelter-in-place order, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., No. 1, Bloomington, worked with NTL Productions and Creative Sites Media to develop Empire Live, a site that can stream professional-quality live events as they happen, with an interactive chat feature, at empirelivestream.com.
OSF cuts staff hours
BLOOMINGTON — Some OSF HealthCare employees, most of them in non-clinical roles, faced mandatory paid time off or unpaid leaves of absences, starting in April, as the health care system addressed declining revenue even as OSF responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eateries, hotel get emergency aid
BLOOMINGTON — Six McLean County restaurants and hotels are among more than 700 restaurants, bars and hotels in Illinois receiving a portion of a $14 million state emergency grant: Arlandria LLC (Reality Bites), Bloomington, $25,000; Ralben Inc. (Cadillac Jack's), Bloomington, $25,000; Snyder Brickyard Hotel LLC (DoubleTree by Hilton), Bloomington, $50,000; Jayswal Corp. (Super 8 Motel), McLean, $25,000; Fine Eatz LLC (BloNo Pizza Co.), Normal, $10,000; and Fusion Brew, Normal, $10,000.
Ag agencies distribute hand sanitizer
BLOOMINGTON — Growmark/FS, Illinois Corn Marketing Board and Illinois Soybean Association Checkoff Program are distributing free hand sanitizer made with Illinois ethanol to ag retailers.
Rivian, Brandt meet tax break targets
NORMAL — Rivian Automotive, a startup electric vehicle maker, and Brandt Industries, a Canadian agricultural equipment manufacturer, have met employment and investment targets for their local plants to be eligible to receive tax abatements on their 2019 property taxes, payable in 2020.
Biaggi's moves to Empire St.
BLOOMINGTON — Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano has moved to its new location at 3010 E. Empire St., next to its sister restaurant, Ancho & Agave, but is restricting service to pickup and delivery while social distancing mandates prevent it from opening its new dining room.
Ameren running transmission line
BLOOMINGTON — Work has started on a $30 million Ameren Illinois project running a 10-mile, 138-kilovolt transmission line between a substation near Carlock and another in northeast Normal to improve service reliability.
Lee offers local ad grants, marketing help
BLOOMINGTON — Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Pantagraph and newspapers and websites in 76 other markets, has launched a local marketing grant program — see pantagraph.com/grant — that offers matching grants for advertising plus marketing strategy help to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!