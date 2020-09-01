Business Barometer 8/1/20

Rivian to expand plant

NORMAL — Rivian is planning multiple projects to expand its future electric vehicle production facility in west Normal, which now spans about 2.6 million square feet, by a total of 576,000 square feet.

Delivery helped eateries survive

BLOOMINGTON — Twin City mom-and-pop restaurants, forced to shut down indoor dining for months during the coronavirus pandemic, found themselves scrambling, and some turned to third-party food delivery services such as Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats to stay in business.

Peoria Charter slashes staff, seeks aid

BLOOMINGTON — Officials at Peoria Charter Coach, which serves Bloomington-Normal, called for more government funding after they said coronavirus-related losses forced them to lay off all but eight of their workers from a staff that had numbered 140 in March.

Pantagraph creates new calendar

BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph Media has launched a new, free community calendar system accessible across its print and digital platforms in partnership with Evvnt, an online promotion service.

Hardee's site cleared for car wash