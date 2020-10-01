Business Barometer

UniFirst donates masks to local businesses

BLOOMINGTON — UniFirst Corp., a Massachusetts-based supplier of work wear, protective clothing, floor care and safety products, donated 10,000 masks and several cases of surface sanitizer for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce to distribute to local businesses working to stay open during the pandemic.

Ferrero hosts COVID test site

BLOOMINGTON — Ferrero USA's candy manufacturing plant at 2501 Beich Road, Bloomington, hosted for three days in September a drive-up site where people could be tested for coronavirus for free.

Normal apartment complex in works

NORMAL — Plans for a five-story, student-oriented apartment building in Normal continue to move forward after the Town Council approved again in September the final plat for the project, which will replace three older buildings at 105, 107 and 111 W. Locust St.

YMCA breaks ground at OSF campus