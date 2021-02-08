Children's Discovery Museum recognized for COVID-19 response

NORMAL — The Children's Discovery Museum was recently recognized for its innovative COVID-19 response and educational programming.

The Illinois Association of Museums presented the museum a 2020 Superior Achievement for COVID-19 Response award Thursday for its efforts to develop a variety of virtual and take-home activities for children and their families.

Shelly Hanover, the Children's Discovery Museum director of museum experiences and engagement, was also recognized as IAM's 2020 Professional of the Year for her efforts to develop a statewide network of children's museums and develop reopening plans.

“This is an amazing accomplishment, but not surprising given the exceptional quality of Town staff," Mayor Chris Koos said in a statement Thursday. "From the very beginning, Shelly has worked quietly and passionately to make the CDM the best possible experience for all.”

Hanover, who has been with the Children's Discovery Museum since 1994, was recognized for bringing together children's museums and science centers during the coronavirus pandemic through a Midwest Museum Roundtable.