 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cogs and Corsets

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, June 4

Downtown Bloomington

There was leather and lace. There were parasols and top hats. There corsets and vests and kilts. It was a celebration of all things steampunk as the popular Cogs and Corsets event returned to the streets of Downtown Bloomington.

Besides the fabulous promenade of characters decked out in the best finery, the streets were filled with vendors offering jewelry, lighting, clothing, home décor and body bling. Families enjoyed the Tea Pot and Dirigible races. There was also Nerf Dueling, STEAM activities and a concert by Lady Lyric D’Avalon.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News