Photos by Thom Rakestraw and Justin Hurt
Friday, June 4
Downtown Bloomington
There was leather and lace. There were parasols and top hats. There corsets and vests and kilts. It was a celebration of all things steampunk as the popular Cogs and Corsets event returned to the streets of Downtown Bloomington.
Besides the fabulous promenade of characters decked out in the best finery, the streets were filled with vendors offering jewelry, lighting, clothing, home décor and body bling. Families enjoyed the Tea Pot and Dirigible races. There was also Nerf Dueling, STEAM activities and a concert by Lady Lyric D’Avalon.
