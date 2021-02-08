Sponsored by Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department

Sunday, Feb. 7

Miller Park Pavilion, Bloomington

Photos by Justin Hurt

Story by Kevin Barlow

For many dads and their daughters, Super Bowl Sunday meant the annual Daddy-Daughter dance, sponsored by the Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department.

In all 40 young ladies, divided up into two sessions, danced the afternoon away to Taylor Swift, the Frozen soundtrack and the popular Chicken Dance.

“We’re here because everything else is not possible,” said Rafal Rosinski, who was there with his 4-year-old daughter, Ola. “But it’s a lot of fun to dress up and dance.”

For Ray Chambers and his 7-year-old daughter, Sofia, it has become a tradition.

“We have been doing it for three or four years now and it is something we look forward to,” he said.

Ted Coussens and his daughter, Ava, 8, were also there.

“The Daddy-Daughter dance lets us get out of the house and have some fun,” Ted said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0